Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.00 ($3.49) target price from UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.83 ($4.45).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

