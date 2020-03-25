Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.66. 502,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,369. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

