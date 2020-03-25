Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 41,856 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Verisign worth $64,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 568,306 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.43. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

