Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,710 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 52,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.52% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $66,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

