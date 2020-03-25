Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 146,747,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,626,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

