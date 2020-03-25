Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 2.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Bank of Montreal worth $511,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after purchasing an additional 386,761 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,276,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,353,000 after purchasing an additional 321,662 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

BMO stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.