Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 3.5% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of Montreal worth $84,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares during the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $5.96 on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 964,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,572. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.