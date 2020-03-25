Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of Service Co. International worth $108,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

SCI stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

