Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Darden Restaurants worth $122,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

