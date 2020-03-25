Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,459 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Atmos Energy worth $121,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,593,000 after purchasing an additional 716,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after buying an additional 422,779 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

ATO stock opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.54.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.