Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 17,637 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Aqua America worth $124,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Aqua America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after buying an additional 81,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aqua America by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,629 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,381,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 269,872 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,665,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,055,000 after acquiring an additional 302,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

WTR stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

