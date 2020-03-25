Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 4,151,601 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,151,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

