Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 334,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Quest Diagnostics worth $111,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.