Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Globe Life worth $116,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.