Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117.43 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,161,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Ciena worth $117,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,801. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.