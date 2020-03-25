Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $120.83 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Enbridge worth $120,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

