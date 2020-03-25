Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.67 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Duke Realty worth $123,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

