Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $124.04 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Hill-Rom worth $124,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $4,253,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.