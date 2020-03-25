Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $124.90 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.44% of Graco worth $124,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

