Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.80% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $124,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HR opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

