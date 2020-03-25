Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.67% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $124,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

CRL opened at $110.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.