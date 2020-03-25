Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of RPM International worth $120,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445,312 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in RPM International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 716,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,969,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in RPM International by 750.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.