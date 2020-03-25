Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 121,032 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.61% of Apergy worth $120,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apergy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,173,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 116.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APY opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

