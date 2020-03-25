Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 139,851 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,688,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.53% of Douglas Emmett worth $118,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,043.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 378,054 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after buying an additional 870,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

