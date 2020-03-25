Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,712 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of Owens Corning worth $121,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.65.

NYSE:OC opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

