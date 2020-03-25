Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,775 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Garmin worth $119,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

