Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,625 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of IDEX worth $118,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after buying an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,847,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

