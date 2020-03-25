Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 96,347 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Kansas City Southern worth $112,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,260,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

