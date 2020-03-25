Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of J M Smucker worth $119,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,358,000 after buying an additional 670,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 835.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 108.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

