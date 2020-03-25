Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.99% of Williams-Sonoma worth $113,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $3,889,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

