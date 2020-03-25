Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 196,245 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 4.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $100,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,737,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 212.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 73,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 329.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded up $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

