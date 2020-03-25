BANKEX Market Cap Reaches $952,868.20 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One BANKEX token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Simex, IDEX, OKEx and Upbit. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $952,868.20 and $13,065.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BANKEX has traded up 151% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.42 or 0.04225456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036918 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011943 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003465 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,250,895 tokens. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit, OKEx, Simex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

