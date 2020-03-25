BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,566 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of BankFinancial worth $14,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 188,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BankFinancial in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 42,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.40. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

