Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.12) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.51 ($12.22).

Shares of EOAN stock traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €8.86 ($10.30). The company had a trading volume of 21,633,515 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.51. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

