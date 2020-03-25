Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €21.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.54 ($25.05).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

