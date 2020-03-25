Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DVN. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

