Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THC. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders have bought 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

