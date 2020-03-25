Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) PT Lowered to $7.25

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $7.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Securities raised Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

BBDC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 375,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,267. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Bock acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

