Barrington Research Initiates Coverage on Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Research analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 324.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $6.30.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.