Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 1,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.87 million, a PE ratio of -753.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $23,277,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $9,787,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,343,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $6,386,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2,018.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 164,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.