Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.45 ($78.43).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

BMW stock traded up €1.19 ($1.38) on Wednesday, hitting €46.75 ($54.36). 3,669,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 1-year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €57.16 and a 200-day moving average of €66.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

