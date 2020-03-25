Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €48.00 ($55.81) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.45 ($78.43).

ETR BMW traded up €1.19 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.75 ($54.36). 3,669,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 1-year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

