BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 2,468,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,024,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,603,000 after acquiring an additional 463,198 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,670,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,651,000 after acquiring an additional 157,166 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,023 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BCE by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,936,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,607,000 after buying an additional 1,662,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.