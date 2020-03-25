Beacon (BECN) Price Up 29.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $80,530.38 and $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00321334 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00387946 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000279 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,338,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,207,173 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

