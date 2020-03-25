Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of BECN traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,769. The firm has a market cap of $819.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 85,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,189,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 390,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 260,739 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

