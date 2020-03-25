Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.38 ($7.94).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEZ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 513.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 554.19. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

