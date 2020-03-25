Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

BDX stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.63. 146,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.92 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $147,349,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

