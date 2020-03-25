Bee Token (BEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,766.52

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 80.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $89,766.52 and $71.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.02599946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185460 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

