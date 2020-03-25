Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €98.00 ($113.95) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.47 ($116.83).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

BEI traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €95.66 ($111.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €104.17. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.