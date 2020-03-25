Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,882 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,045,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $282.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.62 and its 200 day moving average is $309.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

